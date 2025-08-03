Over 4,000 farmers in Arunachal district get PM-KISAN instalment

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: A total of 4,161 farmers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district are among the beneficiaries of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM released approximately Rs 20,500 crore to around 9.7 crore eligible farmers across the country during the event, which was live-streamed.

- Advertisement -

In Lower Subansiri, the live-streaming was organised at Abotani Hall in Hapoli, where 450 local beneficiaries gathered, a statement said.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and other officials were present at the programme.

The PM-KISAN is a flagship welfare scheme launched by the Centre in 2019 to provide financial support to farmers across the country.

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, directly in their bank accounts.

- Advertisement -

The initiative aims to ensure a steady income for farmers to help them meet their agricultural and household needs. (PTI)