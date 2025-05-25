33 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 25, 2025
type here...

ULFA (I) Cadre Arrested; Major Arms Haul in Arunachal’s Namsai District

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital
Arunachal Pradesh, May 25: Following the arrest of ULFA (Independent) cadre Rupam Asom, the Indian Army and security forces launched a high-intensity operation in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the operation, a significant cache of arms and live ammunition was recovered. The seized items include one MQ rifle, three magazines, and 120 rounds of live ammunition.

- Advertisement -

Security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in the region as part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

Related Posts:

View all stories
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday