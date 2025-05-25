ULFA (I) Cadre Arrested; Major Arms Haul in Arunachal’s Namsai District

HT Digital

Arunachal Pradesh, May 25: Following the arrest of ULFA (Independent) cadre Rupam Asom, the Indian Army and security forces launched a high-intensity operation in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the operation, a significant cache of arms and live ammunition was recovered. The seized items include one MQ rifle, three magazines, and 120 rounds of live ammunition.

- Advertisement -

Security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in the region as part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.