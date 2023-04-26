100 day roadmap for 150 developmental targets on stage for BTR

KOKRAJHAR, April 25: The budget session of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) for the financial year 2023-24, being held at BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, concluded on Tuesday.

The house discussed thoroughly on the development and welfare aspects of the Bodoland Territorial Council which laid emphasis in the budget presented in the house.

The assembly session was chaired by Katiram Boro, speaker of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council and in-charge of finance department, Pramod Boro laid the SOPD (state owned priority development) for 2023-24 financial year for BTC and the house passed the SOPD.

CEM Boro said that the BTC government has launched and initiated various missions and visions to provide a healthy upliftment and development of the region, and working diligently towards the proper implementation of the projects and schemes that are undertaken by the government of BTR.

Additionally, he said that the budget placed a strong emphasis on the future significant scale of sustainable growth and improvement of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

At the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Chandamari in Kokrajhar, a presentation programme on the 100-day, 150-target development project was organised.

The event was chaired by CEM (BTR) Pramod Boro that highlighted the programmes undertaken by the government of Bodoland Territorial Region.

The programme is commencing from 26th April to observe the 100 day roadmap for 150 developmental targets for BTR which is being set up.

“Each government department of BTR will work untiringly to achieve the targets within our set deadline of 3rd August(2023)”, Boro said.

He added further that it is an initiative for a healthy upliftment and development of the region.

Deputy CEM, Gabinda Chandra Basumatary and several executive members were present in the event.