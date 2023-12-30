116th birth anniversary of poet Ganesh Gogoi commemorated

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 29: The 116th birth anniversary of renowned poet Ganesh Gogoi, often referred to as ‘Papori Kobi’, was observed with a commemorative meeting at New Look Academy in Sivasagar on Thursday.

The ceremony commenced with Dipika Nath, a teacher, lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the poet’s portrait to inaugurate the function. Srimanta Borthakur, the principal of the school, highlighted Ganesh Gogoi’s multifaceted talent as a poet, dramatist, and lyricist, comparing it to the likes of John Keats and Byron. Badan Sarma, a senior teacher, recited poems written by Ganesh Gogoi, captivating the audience.

Actor Jayanta Borthakur added to the tribute by delivering an extemporaneous dialogue from a passage of Ganesh Gogoi’s famous drama ‘Sakunir Pratisodh’. Surajit Bordoloi, another teacher, spoke about the life and works of the poet. Fariha Tabasum and Priyadarshini Dutta, both teachers, anchored the program.

Students from the school, including Tanmi Kalita, Amlanjyoti Bora, Kabyasri Koch, Sanmilan Saikia, Archan Ayan Goswami, Prajna Priyam Dutta, Ayan Shafil Azam, Priyadarsini Dutta, Shahid Ahmed, and Prantik Chetri, participated by reading out poems written by the celebrated poet.