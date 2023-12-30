15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 30, 2023
type here...

116th birth anniversary of poet Ganesh Gogoi commemorated

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 29: The 116th birth anniversary of renowned poet Ganesh Gogoi, often referred to as ‘Papori Kobi’, was observed with a commemorative meeting at New Look Academy in Sivasagar on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony commenced with Dipika Nath, a teacher, lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the poet’s portrait to inaugurate the function. Srimanta Borthakur, the principal of the school, highlighted Ganesh Gogoi’s multifaceted talent as a poet, dramatist, and lyricist, comparing it to the likes of John Keats and Byron. Badan Sarma, a senior teacher, recited poems written by Ganesh Gogoi, captivating the audience.

Actor Jayanta Borthakur added to the tribute by delivering an extemporaneous dialogue from a passage of Ganesh Gogoi’s famous drama ‘Sakunir Pratisodh’. Surajit Bordoloi, another teacher, spoke about the life and works of the poet. Fariha Tabasum and Priyadarshini Dutta, both teachers, anchored the program.

Students from the school, including Tanmi Kalita, Amlanjyoti Bora, Kabyasri Koch, Sanmilan Saikia, Archan Ayan Goswami, Prajna Priyam Dutta, Ayan Shafil Azam, Priyadarsini Dutta, Shahid Ahmed, and Prantik Chetri, participated by reading out poems written by the celebrated poet.

Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Atul Bora attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits 8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’ Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District