‘Unity, Victory, And Prosperity Rally’ Illuminates Diphu, Showcasing Govt’s Welfare Initiatives

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 18: ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ for Lumbajong Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency was organised at Government Boys School in Diphu here on Saturday to highlight the welfare schemes under taken by the government.

- Advertisement -

In the public meeting, cheques of Rs 14,000 were distributed to 50 widows of Lumbajong MAC constituency as one time financial assistance. It is worth mentioning that MAC of Lumbajong, Johnny Timung, contributed Rs 4000 from his salary to each while the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang contributed Rs 10,000 to each.

Participating in the rally, the Diphu MLA, Bidyasing Engleng said Diphu in particular and Karbi Anglong as a whole has changed very much due to development.

“I am very much pleased that the LA segment and Lumbajong MAC constituency has seen change and development. Such developments are possible only under the BJP government. I also appreciated the leadership of CEM Ronghang for the development of Diphu town in particular and Karbi Anglong as a whole,” he added.

Speaking about the development of sports infrastructure, the MLA said that an international standard sports complex has come up in Diphu, adding, “There is the state-of-the-art football stadium, an indoor stadium and now an international standard swimming pool is also coming up.”

- Advertisement -

The MLA also said that Lumbajong MAC Johnny Timung is a young and enthusiastic leader and will be able to work for the development of Lumbajong.

CEM in his speech said 1.25 lakh ration cards will be distributed and asked the local MAC Jhonny Timung to see that all genuine beneficiaries are not left out.

He further announced that roads and potable water facilities will be provided for Lumbajong and added, “A survey has been done and by March, 2024, roads in all Wards under Diphu Municipal Board will be taken up for repair.”

Sprayers and other agriculture tools were distributed to beneficiaries.