AASAA Makum Adhoc Committee Formed

MARGHERITA, March 1: All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) Makum Adhoc Committee was formed on Monday at Jugal Kishore Kisan Smriti Bhavan at Makum under Tinsukia district.

A convention will be held every three months and after that a full-fledged committee will be formed for three years, said Jarnel Minz, general secretary of AASAA Tinsukia District Committee.

A 25-member committee was formed with Basanta Jena as president, Bharat Bhumij as land conservation secretary with the responsibility of working sincerely as per the constitution of All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) to fight for the rights and protection of Adivasi community people living in Assam where during the formation of AASAA Makum Adhoc Committee, Albert Oriya president; Jarnel Minz general secretary; J K Kumar Tanti vice president; Angat Benia joint secretary; Rakib Tirkey assistant secretary; Biki Gowala land conservation secretary along with the president and secretary of AASAA Regional Committees of Tinsukia District were present, added Jarnel Minz, general secretary of AASAA Tinsukia District Committee.