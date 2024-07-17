29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

AASU protests intensify against CAA 2019 implementation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 16: The Jorhat district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) intensified their protest against the government’s decision not to refer cases of foreigners who arrived in Assam before December 31, 2014, to the Foreigners Tribunal under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. In a symbolic act of dissent, protestors burnt copies of the notification of this decision in front of the Jorhat DC office complex on Tuesday.

Brandishing banners and placards denouncing the government’s stance, protestors chanted slogans declaring “We won’t obey CAA 2019”. They criticised the selective application of the CAA in districts outside the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam, questioning the government’s rationale.

Responding to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement that only eight persons from Assam have applied under CAA 2019, protestors argued that initially, illegal migrants from Bangladesh also arrived in small numbers, eventually leading to significant demographic changes across the state over the years.

The students’ union issued a warning, asserting their intent to continue their agitation until the government withdraws CAA 2019.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: On Tuesday, the Biswanath district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of Swahid Bhawan in response to the state government’s notification regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protest was organised as per the directive from the central body of AASU, where activists vehemently opposed the government’s decision and symbolically burnt copies of the notification.

The demonstration saw participation from Md Ajmat Sheikh, president of Biswanath district AASU, Dipjyoti Hazarika, secretary, Suraj Bhuyan, president of Biswanath sub-division AASU, as well as other leaders and members from various regional and branch committees under Biswanath AASU.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India.
