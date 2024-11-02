30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Accident claims life in Kachugaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Nov 1: In a tragic road accident at Kachugaon on National Highway 27 near the Mahamaya Temple under Gossaigaon subdivision, a woman was killed on the spot, and two others sustained serious injuries in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Friday when the woman, along with her children, was on her way to fish at Kachugaon on a bicycle. She was hit by a private vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 BR 9808, which was heading towards Guwahati.

The impact killed the woman on the spot, while her son and daughter were critically injured. Locals immediately rushed the injured to Kachugaon Primary Health Centre, but seeing the severity of their injuries, doctors referred them to Kokrajhar Medical College for better treatment. Currently, both are in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Kokrajhar for a post-mortem. They have also seized the vehicle involved in the accident and taken it to the police station for further investigation.

The deceased woman has been identified as Laugi Kisku (45), wife of Riga Hembram, a resident of No. 1 Gangia village under Kachugaon Police Station. The injured are her son, Chakal Hembram (26), and daughter, Sonamoni Hembram (17).

