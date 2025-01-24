Advantage Assam 2.0: CM chairs meeting to review preparations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The event, aimed at driving the state’s economic transformation, is set to bring together global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam View all stories

The meeting was attended by senior officials overseeing the sub-committees responsible for various aspects of the summit. Discussions revolved around the progress of sectoral and thematic sessions, with a detailed review of the responsibilities delegated to ensure smooth coordination and accountability.

Chief Minister Sarma assessed the status of ongoing roadshows being held across the country and internationally to promote Assam as a promising investment destination.

The roadshows have been pivotal in attracting interest from key stakeholders and finalizing critical elements of the summit.

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1882444096607822147?t=MpFf7_7_6Sy_p78JSJ2kAQ&s=08

Meanwhile, preparations for hosting VVIPs and VIPs, including Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign dignitaries, and prominent industry representatives, were also deliberated.

Additionally, the government is focused on ensuring impeccable arrangements for the distinguished guests to showcase Assam’s hospitality and professionalism.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is expected to showcase the state’s vast economic potential, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and infrastructure.

With meticulous planning and execution, the summit aims to position Assam as a hub for investment and a gateway to Northeast India’s growth story.