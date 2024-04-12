Ahom organisations boycott meeting with Gaurav Gogoi in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 11: Eleven Tai Ahom organisations, including ATASU, TAYPA, Ahom Sena, and others, boycotted the meeting with INDI block candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Sivasagar on Thursday, while other organisations opposing BJP participated in it. These included CPI, Asom Jatiya Parishad, Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Asom Chatra Yuva Sanmilani, Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Jagrity Mahila Samity, Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad, Sangrami Sena Asom, and five others. Basanta Gogoi, president of ATASU, said that the Ahom organisations boycotted the meeting on the technical ground as the invitation for the meeting was through a Facebook post by a district-level office bearer of the Congress and not by the candidate.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi took part in the mass prayer at the Sivasagar Central Eidgah Maidan along with hundreds of devout Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday. He was accompanied by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi. After the prayer session, Gaurav Gogoi told the media that he would have a meeting with the Ahom organisations separately on another day. Clarifying his stand on the six indigenous community issues, Gogoi said that he was there with the agitationists in support of their demand whenever they carried out demonstrations in New Delhi. He said he supports the inclusion of the six communities in the 6th Schedule.

Addressing the media, the Sivasagar MLA said that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the BJP were the killers of the Panchswahids in the anti-CAA movement. Since the ministry of CM Sarma has recognised them as swahids, the government should take responsibility for their families. He also demanded that the government scrap the CAA as it has claimed that only one person has so far applied for citizenship under the new dispensations.