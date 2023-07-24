AJYCP files FIR against notorious coal thief after death of worker in illegal mining

HT Correspondent

Margherita, July 23: The Margherita regional committee of Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) lodged an FIR at Ledo police outpost on Friday against Shyam Lungchang alias Naga Shyam of Ledo Tikak Malu Gaon following the death of Dipen Aley from Golaghat. Dipen Aley had been working for Shyam Lungchang at an illegal rat-hole mining site located at Tikak Colliery under 124 no Margherita constituency in Tinsukia district.

As per Bimal Singh, the president of AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee, the deceased had been residing on rent at Samar’s house near the office of Ledu Hamukjaan Gaon Panchayat. On July 18, Samar informed that Dipen Aley did not return from the illegal coal mining work, where he had gone to work for notorious coal thief Shyam Lungchang.

AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee has been consistently urging the Margherita sub-divisional administration (civil), Margherita police, and the Assam government to put an end to illegal coal mining in the region. However, the inaction of the concerned departments indicates an unholy nexus between coal thieves, preventing the cessation of illegal coal mining in Margherita sub-division, as per Bimal Singh.

The illegal coal mining operations carried out by coal thieves like Ronn, Shyam Lungchang alias Naga Shyam, Majhi, Raja Rajib, Tehan Hakun, Gani, Shafiqul, etc., in NEC Coal India Ltd. areas pose significant risks to lives. Bimal Singh warns that if immediate action is not taken, more youths like Dipen Aley might lose their lives in these illegal coal mining areas of Margherita sub-division.

The AJYCP Margherita regional committee plans to take legal action against the notorious LS coal mafia Mittal and Bagla. To raise awareness and protest against illegal coal mining, a strong agitational program is scheduled in front of the gate of general manager, NEC Coal India Ltd., Margherita, on Monday.