Assam: 2 drug peddlers including woman apprehended with heroin

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, apprehended two recurrent drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized a substantial quantity of heroin from them on Friday.

The operation was conducted at the Khanapara bus stand following specific intelligence inputs. The raid resulted in the seizure of 61 grams of heroin.

Reportedly, the STF also recovered 47 vials of heroin, 10 empty plastic containers, a mobile phone, and Rs 2,060 in cash.

The detainees are Padumi Gogoi (50) from Khanapara, and Md. Rijabul Ali (23) from Barpeta district. The investigation is ongoing.

