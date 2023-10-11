29 C
Assam STF seizes 104.5 gram of heroin in two separate operations, 3 held

Guwahati, Oct 11: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF Assam) apprehended two drug peddlers, including a woman, from the Khanapara Overbridge area under Basistha PS Jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The team recovered approximately 46 Grams of suspected Heroin, stored in 35 plastic containers, a mobile phone, and Rs 11,000 in cash. A Hero Super Splendor bike with the registration number AS 23 Z 6722 was also seized during the operation.

The arrested individuals are Gopal Hazarika (28) from village Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, and Padumi Kathar (50) from village Patorkuchi, Kamrup(M) district.

An FIR is being lodged at Basistha Police Station. In another development, the STF Assam apprehended a drug peddler cum thief, Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga (34), from Jail-Road, Surjyadoy Nagar, under Basistha PS Jurisdiction.

The team seized 58.5 Grams of suspected Heroin, stored in 31 plastic vials and two tobacco boxes, three empty vials, two mobile phones, and Rs 3,990 in cash.

