Assam: Applications for teacher transfer stopped on government portal, informs education minister

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 30: Fresh applications for teacher transfer has been stopped on the government portal, informed state education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on October 30.

Taking to platfom X, Ranoj Pegu wrote, “We have stopped accepting fresh applications for teacher transfer in http://hrmsassam.in portal. Applications pending till October 28 will be disposed of as per rules. The method of application will be changed at a later stage”.

The post further read, “Arrangements have been made to link the http://hrmsassam.in portal with the Shiksha Setu app. Only teachers who are AI registered and giving regular attendance on the Shiksha Setu can apply for transfer from now onwards. On the basis of information available in the Shiksha Setu portal, there will be central verification and a decision will be taken”.