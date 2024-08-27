Assam CM highlights Road Safety 2024: accidents surge, fatalities decline

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a comparative analysis of road accident data for the first six months of 2024 and revealed two significant trends in the state’s road safety scenario.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Sharing the road accident data for the first 6 months of 2024. 2 main observations come out from the report.”

Sharing the road accident data for the first 6 months of 2024. 2 main observations come out from the report



1️⃣Road Accidents have gone up by 45% resulting in more injuries

2️⃣Fatalities have come down by 25% due to timely medical assistance and treatment



Safe Drive, Safe Life! pic.twitter.com/mA25Loz7j5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2024

According to the data, road accidents in Assam have seen a sharp increase of 45.76% compared to the same period in 2023. This surge in accidents has led to a significant rise in the number of injuries, which more than doubled during this period.

Despite this alarming increase in accidents, the number of fatalities has decreased by 25.27%.

Chief Minister Sarma also attributed the reduction in fatalities to improvements in timely medical assistance and treatment for accident victims.

- Advertisement -

He further emphasized the importance of continued efforts to enhance road safety, urging the public to follow safe driving practices under the motto “Safe Drive, Safe Life!”

“Road Accidents have gone up by 45% resulting in more injuries; Fatalities have come down by 25% due to timely medical assistance and treatment. Safe Drive, Safe Life!”, the Chief Minister added.