Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags bogus voters in char areas, backs SIR

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that electoral rolls in the state’s riverine ‘char’ areas and other localities contain names of deceased persons and individuals no longer residing there, even as these areas record 100 per cent voter turnout.

He said a special intensive revision (SIR) of the rolls could help eliminate such anomalies.

Speaking to reporters in Chirang, Sarma said names of married daughters often remain on their parents’ voter lists after they have moved away, while entries for deceased persons are rarely removed.

“In ‘char’ areas and other places, the voter list is filled with names of deceased people. Yet, 100 per cent polling happens in those places,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said linking voter records with Aadhaar during the SIR process would prevent duplication and improve the accuracy of the rolls.

Sarma also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing a similar revision of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the state’s assembly polls. “He is not clear about what he wants. The Congress leader should tell the Election Commission to revise the voter lists and link them with Aadhaar so that a person cannot vote in two places,” Sarma said.

Questioning Gandhi’s criticism of the electoral process, the CM added, “If the voter lists are so erroneous, how did you win in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana? Earlier, you blamed EVMs; now, the voter list is your new ammunition.”

