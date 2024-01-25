Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Rare Golden Tiger Sighting on National Tourism Day

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delighted nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers on Thursday as he shared a captivating image of a rare golden tiger, recently spotted in the renowned Kaziranga National Park.

The picturesque snapshot, posted on the microblogging platform X, highlighted the extraordinary beauty of this elusive creature.

Expressing his awe, Chief Minister Sarma accompanied the image with the caption, “Majestic Beauty!” The post, which quickly garnered attention and appreciation from netizens, showcased the unique golden hue of the tiger’s fur, making it a rare and stunning sight.

The revelation came as a special tribute to National Tourism Day 2024, marked annually on January 25th.

Sarma, known for his passion for environmental conservation, utilized the occasion to showcase the rich biodiversity of Assam and the captivating wonders of Kaziranga National Park.

National Tourism Day encourages the promotion of tourism and highlights the diverse attractions that various regions have to offer. In sharing the golden tiger image, Chief Minister Sarma not only celebrated the natural beauty of Assam but also aimed to boost tourism in the state.