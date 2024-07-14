Assam CM unveils Rs 500 crore project to transform Jagiroad into industrial center

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 14: The Tata semiconductor project is set to commence on August 3, marking a significant milestone that will turn Jagiroad into a thriving industrial center.

The ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony will signal the start of construction activities that are expected to wrap up in the next two years.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “On August 3 we will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the ₹27,000 cr Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the project during a press conference, highlighting its ability to draw in foreign businesses and enhance the region’s infrastructure.

“The Tata semiconductor project, worth Rs 30,000 crore, will significantly boost Jagiroad’s industrial landscape,” Sarma stated.

He also emphasized plans to improve the transportation network connecting Guwahati and Jagiroad with an investment of Rs 500 crore, which includes the construction of a Ring Road in Jorabat.

The Chief Minister guaranteed that the project would not infringe upon the land rights of local tribals and that the social infrastructure of Jagiroad would undergo significant enhancements.

Additionally, the project will contribute to the revitalization of Jagiroad Paper and position the region as a satellite city linked to Guwahati through new roads, thereby decreasing the distance between the two cities.

“We will also develop a new satellite township near the plant with ring road connectivity, sporting, housing, health and education facilities”, Sarma further stated.