Assam: CRPF jawan allegedly shoots self with service rifle in Golaghat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Golaghat, Oct 10: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died by suicide in Assam’s Golaghat, as reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to the information received, the incident took place at Uriamghat Sector C in the Golaghat district of Assam.

Initial reports stated that the jawan shot himself with his 5.56 inch service rifle. The identity of the deceased jawan was established to be Gulab Hussain. He was identified as a resident of Pakabetbari village in the Barpeta district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the extreme step was not established immediately. Investigations are on and further details are expected to come to the fore in due time.

