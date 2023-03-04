34 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Flags Off Free Textbook Distribution To Districts' Students

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, March 4: The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu today has officially released the distribution of free textbooks to school students from the central godown at Bonda, Guwahati in the districts of the state. The minister tweeted that around 3 crores and 35 lakh textbooks written in 19 languages will be dispensed to 60,40,116 students.

As per reports, the total number of copies of books is 3,35,43,063 with an overall 60,40,115 students. There will be 8 mediums and the number of the printing press to be associated with the purpose has turned out to be 68 in the northeastern state of Assam.

The Chairman of ASTPPC Ltd Debananda Hazarika; Vice Chairman of ASTPPC Tulsi Borthakur; Dr. Om Prakash, MD, SSA; Rukma Gohain Baruah, Chairman, AHSEC; and SN Choudhary, Managing Director, also attended the event.

The Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd (ASTPPC) is the implementing agency entrusted with the printing and distribution of free Text Books in the state. Around 10800000 numbers of free textbooks have already been distributed amongst 766100 school-going pupils of Class 9 and 10 through the Inspectors of Schools in the Districts of Assam.

