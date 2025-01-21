Assam to distribute over 2.24 crore free textbooks for 2025-26

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The Assam School Education Department is all set to distribute more than 2.24 crore free textbooks to students for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

The large-scale initiative, aimed at ensuring access to education for all, will commence in the second week of February 2025.

Minister Pegu, in a post on the micro-blogging site X, shared that he convened a video conference with all District and Block Education Officers to streamline the delivery process.

According to the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd., the initiative will benefit over 52.9 lakh students from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

Meanwhile, a staggering total of 3.42 crore books will be distributed, covering eight mediums and 19 languages.

Additionally, the largest share of the distribution will go to students from Ka-Shreni (pre-primary) to Class VIII, with over 2.23 crore books set to reach more than 40 lakh students.

For Classes IX and X, nearly 88 lakh books will be provided to over eight lakh students.

Higher secondary students in Classes XI and XII will also receive over 30 lakh textbooks.

To ensure the timely completion of the project, the distribution will involve 149 educational blocks and the active participation of 33 school inspectors.

Furthermore, 68 printing presses across Assam are engaged in producing the textbooks, demonstrating the scale and coordination required for this endeavor.