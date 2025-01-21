20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Assam to distribute over 2.24 crore free textbooks for 2025-26

Minister Pegu, in a post on the micro-blogging site X, shared that he convened a video conference with all District and Block Education Officers to streamline the delivery process.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The Assam School Education Department is all set to distribute more than 2.24 crore free textbooks to students for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The large-scale initiative, aimed at ensuring access to education for all, will commence in the second week of February 2025.

Related Posts:

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

Minister Pegu, in a post on the micro-blogging site X, shared that he convened a video conference with all District and Block Education Officers to streamline the delivery process.

According to the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd., the initiative will benefit over 52.9 lakh students from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

Meanwhile, a staggering total of 3.42 crore books will be distributed, covering eight mediums and 19 languages.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the largest share of the distribution will go to students from Ka-Shreni (pre-primary) to Class VIII, with over 2.23 crore books set to reach more than 40 lakh students.

For Classes IX and X, nearly 88 lakh books will be provided to over eight lakh students.

Higher secondary students in Classes XI and XII will also receive over 30 lakh textbooks.

To ensure the timely completion of the project, the distribution will involve 149 educational blocks and the active participation of 33 school inspectors.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, 68 printing presses across Assam are engaged in producing the textbooks, demonstrating the scale and coordination required for this endeavor.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu urges student participation in AI webinar by NRI experts

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers