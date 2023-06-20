Assam Government to Invest Rs 20,000 Crore in Revamping 2,000 Government Schools

Guwahati, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a significant allocation of funds, amounting to at least Rs 20,000 crore, for the comprehensive upgrade of 2,000 government schools across the state.

The primary objective is to enhance the quality of education and improve facilities for students in these institutions.

- Advertisement -

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the state government will undertake the task of revamping 2,000 vernacular medium schools throughout Assam, with each school receiving a financial allotment of Rs 10 crore.

This investment is intended to address infrastructural deficiencies and ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

Parallel to this initiative, the Assam government has introduced 18 ‘Adarsha Vidyalayas’ that follow the CBSE curriculum and provide education in the English language. These schools aim to offer English medium education as an alternative for students, expanding their educational opportunities and potential future prospects.

Additionally, the government has inaugurated 19 schools in tea garden areas, aiming to ensure educational access for children residing in those regions. This move reflects the ongoing efforts to provide quality education to all segments of society.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma also shared the government’s vision of establishing Adarsha Vidyalayas in all 126 Assembly constituencies. Construction work for 55 schools has been completed, while the remaining 71 schools are currently under construction.

The Adarsha Vidyalayas are expected to be equipped with modern amenities, including smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, libraries, and other essential facilities. These schools will incorporate the ‘Project Child’ initiative, focusing on the holistic development of students, encompassing both their mental and physical well-being.

The substantial investment of Rs 20,000 crore demonstrates the significance placed on providing students with an improved learning environment and equipping them with necessary skills for their future endeavors.

By emphasizing the refurbishment of vernacular medium schools and introducing English medium education options, the government aims to bridge the language gap and ensure that students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds have access to quality education. This initiative aims to create new opportunities for these students, enhancing their prospects in higher education and employment.

- Advertisement -

The revamping of government schools and the establishment of Adarsha Vidyalayas are expected to have a lasting impact on the education landscape in Assam. The government’s vision for a modernized and well-equipped education system is anticipated to contribute to the overall development of students, empowering them to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

The allocation of funds towards education reflects the government’s acknowledgment of the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future of Assam’s youth. By providing improved infrastructure and resources, the government aims to lay a strong foundation for the educational growth and progress of the state.