Assam Govt launches 2nd tranche under CMAAA to boost youth entrepreneurship

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: The Assam Government has launched the second phase of its flagship Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), aimed at strengthening youth entrepreneurship and industrial growth in the state, Commerce , Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah announced on Sunday.

The Minister highlighted the initiative’s impact noting the significant enthusiasm among young entrepreneurs drawn to the program.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Borah stated, “The “Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan”; a flagship program under the aegis of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state and promoting industrial development is attracting several youth with the zeal for entrepreneurship.”

Following the distribution of an initial amount of Rs 75,000 each to over 25,000 youth on September 30, 2024, the State Government has now begun disbursing the second tranche.

A total of Rs 66 crore will be allocated through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible entrepreneurs who have completed the necessary agreements and training under the program.

This round of financial support will include Rs 1.75 lakh for entrepreneurs in the professional category and Rs 25,000 for those in the general category.

Minister Borah further encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity by registering for CMAAA 2.0.

“Registrations are still ongoing for the #CMAAA2 where depending on the professional qualifications amounts of ₹2 Lakh and ₹5 Lakh will be distributed amongst 75,000 deserving candidates. To register log on to (cmaaa.assam.gov.in/iservices)”, Borah added.