Assam Govt, NEC to preserve, digitize state’s ancient cultural treasures

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: The Assam Government has announced initiatives for a special program aimed at preserving and showcasing the state’s priceless historical and cultural legacies, a news bulletin said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, to be undertaken with support from the North Eastern Council (NEC), will focus on identifying, recognizing, conserving, and digitizing ancient manuscripts and artifacts unique to Assam.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), on the micro-blogging site X, has informed that Assam is home to numerous invaluable resources that are woven into its cultural heritage, such as the ancient Sanchi Bark manuscripts, Tula Pat, and items crafted from the indigenous Muga silk.

The CMO wrote, “Assam is home to numerous priceless legacies that merit dedicated recognition and preservation.”

Assam is home to numerous priceless legacies that merit dedicated recognition and preservation. The Government of Assam, in collaboration with @NEC_GoI, is planning to initiate a special program to meticulously collect, preserve, conserve, and digitize ancient manuscripts,… pic.twitter.com/Drwcvwvr9p — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 5, 2024

Additionally, the initiative will meticulously collect and preserve these treasures, ensuring that future generations have access to these historic assets.

- Advertisement -

“The Government of Assam, in collaboration with @NEC_GoI, is planning to initiate a special program to meticulously collect, preserve, conserve, and digitize ancient manuscripts, including the treasured Sanchi Bark, Tula Pat, and Muga, along with other invaluable artefacts”, the CMO added.

The CMO further stated that the government assured its dedication to preserve Assam’s cultural wealth and historical legacy.