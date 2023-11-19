19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Assam Govt To Provide Financial Assistance To ‘Raas’ Committees

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the state government will provide financial assistance to organisers of the ‘Raas’ festival. Approximately 1,900 committees are expected to benefit from this assistance. The decision to grant financial aid was made during a state cabinet meeting earlier in the week.

 

In a post, Sarma highlighted the significance of the Krishna Raas Mahotsav, a unique tradition in Assam that celebrates the life of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. He expressed the government’s commitment to preserving ancient traditions and supporting Raas committees in promoting the state’s rich culture.

To be eligible for the financial assistance, a committee must have organized the ‘Raas’ festival for at least three years. The Assam government will provide Rs 25,000 to each committee.

- Advertisement -

 

However, it was not specified whether this assistance would be a one-time grant or recurring. The festival is expected to commence on November 26 this year. (With inputs from PTI)

Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Obituary: Birendra Newar

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering