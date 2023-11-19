Assam Govt To Provide Financial Assistance To ‘Raas’ Committees

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the state government will provide financial assistance to organisers of the ‘Raas’ festival. Approximately 1,900 committees are expected to benefit from this assistance. The decision to grant financial aid was made during a state cabinet meeting earlier in the week.

In a post, Sarma highlighted the significance of the Krishna Raas Mahotsav, a unique tradition in Assam that celebrates the life of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. He expressed the government’s commitment to preserving ancient traditions and supporting Raas committees in promoting the state’s rich culture.

To be eligible for the financial assistance, a committee must have organized the ‘Raas’ festival for at least three years. The Assam government will provide Rs 25,000 to each committee.

- Advertisement -

However, it was not specified whether this assistance would be a one-time grant or recurring. The festival is expected to commence on November 26 this year. (With inputs from PTI)