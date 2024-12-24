15 C
Assam Govt urges farmers to insure crops under PMFBY for Rabi

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, "Farmers are encouraged to secure their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Rabi 2024-25."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: The Assam Government has urged farmers to secure their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi season 2024-25, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

The initiative encourages farmers to protect their crops from unforeseen damages, ensuring financial security in case of losses.

Meanwhile, farmers growing maize, mustard, and potato are advised to complete their registration by 31st December 2024, while those cultivating boro paddy and sugarcane should register by 15th February 2025.

For registration and further details, farmers can visit the Office of the District Agriculture Officer, Public Facilitation Centres, or the concerned insurance company’s office.

Additionally, support services are available through the PMFBY WhatsApp Chatbot at 7065514447 and the Krishi Rakshak Portal Helpline at 14447.

“Register before the deadlines to safeguard your crops from potential damages”, the CMO added.

