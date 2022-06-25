29 C
Assam: Health Worker Commits Suicide

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

SIVASAGAR, June 24: Sikha Saikia, a health worker in Kalugaon Health Centre, is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping into the Dikhow River from the RCC Bridge on Thursday night around 11 pm. She came in a scooty from Jayasagar Civil Hospital residential quarters where her mother lives and left it in the start position before jumping into the water. She hailed from Jayarapara, Akhoiphutia near the town. SDRF divers undertook a daylong search up to Konwarpur Gamon bridge on Friday but could not recover the body.

 

