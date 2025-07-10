25.9 C
Assam: Naduar retired teachers-employees association formed

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 9: A new body of the Naduar Retired Teachers-Employees Association was formed at a public meeting held at Bapuji Bhawan here on Wednesday, with Nitumani Bora in the chair.

Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika attended the event as chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika spoke on the importance of an organisation for retired employees to share their hopes and aspirations and to engage in social ventures with unity.

He noted that retired individuals often feel lonely and depressed, and emphasised that regular activities through such an association can help them stay active and energetic.

More than a hundred retired teachers and employees from the greater Naduar area attended the meeting.

At the end of the session, a new body was constituted with MLA Padma Hazarika as chief advisor, Nitumani Bora as president, and Baneswar Bora as working president.

Vice presidents include Moti Kumar Newar, Abani Barmudoi, Krishna Kanta Talukdar, Mahendra Barua, Suren Saikia, Diganta Bhuyan, and Kunu Devi.

Pradumnna Hazarika and Jyoti Bhattacharya were named chief secretaries, while Bhabindra Bhuyan, Rajib Sarma, Bijay Singha Bora, Lalan Orang, Mallika Bhuyan, and Subrat Barua were appointed as secretaries.

The association also includes 51 executive members.

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
