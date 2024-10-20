Assam Police seize heroin worth Rs 6 cr in Amingaon drug bust

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: In a proactive move against drug trafficking, the Assam Police, in collaboration with the Special Task Force (STF), successfully confiscated 637 grams of heroin valued at Rs 6 crore during an operation in Amingaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @STFAssam, 637gms of heroin worth ₹6 crore were recovered in Amingaon.”

As per reports, this operation has led to the arrest of two suspects connected to the case.

“Two people have been apprehended in this connection”, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further praised the efforts of the Assam Police stating, “Good job @assampolice”, highlighted the state’s efforts to eradicate the drug menace plaguing the region.