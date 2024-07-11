31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles, CRC sign MoU to benefit it’s specially-abled personnel

The key highlights of the MoU involve the delivery of high-quality rehabilitation services to individuals with disabilities (Divyangjan) who are currently serving or have retired from Assam Rifles, along with their dependents referred by Assam Rifles.

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), a centre for skill development.

The MoU was formally signed by Pushpa Nair, the president of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA), and Ram Shakal Sahani, the Director of the CRC.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “This landmark MoU is first of its kind between CRC and any Paramilitary Force in India, it will make a significant impact on the lives of disabled Assam Rifles personnel & their dependents.”

- Advertisement -

The key highlights of the MoU involve the delivery of high-quality rehabilitation services to individuals with disabilities (Divyangjan) who are currently serving or have retired from Assam Rifles, along with their dependents referred by Assam Rifles.

Additionally, the MoU encompasses the creation and execution of training and capacity-building initiatives for Assam Rifles personnel, their families, and the community at large, focusing on disability and rehabilitation matters.

The CRC team in Shillong will also conduct screenings at schools operated by Assam Rifles to identify any disabilities in children under the age of 10.

Additionally, the CRC is set to conduct a training program for teachers from Assam Rifles Schools in Shillong Garrison, focusing on educating them on how to effectively teach and care for children with special needs.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, there will be lectures arranged for parents of special needs children, covering essential topics related to education and rehabilitation for these unique individuals.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam govt to reconsider alteration of ADRE exam pattern after public...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays