Assam Rifles, CRC sign MoU to benefit it’s specially-abled personnel

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), a centre for skill development.

The MoU was formally signed by Pushpa Nair, the president of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA), and Ram Shakal Sahani, the Director of the CRC.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “This landmark MoU is first of its kind between CRC and any Paramilitary Force in India, it will make a significant impact on the lives of disabled Assam Rifles personnel & their dependents.”

Historic moment for Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in India! Mrs Pushpa Nair, President Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA) & Dr Ram Shakal Sahani, Director Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Shillong signed a MoU to provide quality rehabilitation services… pic.twitter.com/uGpqiiwl9l — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) July 10, 2024

The key highlights of the MoU involve the delivery of high-quality rehabilitation services to individuals with disabilities (Divyangjan) who are currently serving or have retired from Assam Rifles, along with their dependents referred by Assam Rifles.

Additionally, the MoU encompasses the creation and execution of training and capacity-building initiatives for Assam Rifles personnel, their families, and the community at large, focusing on disability and rehabilitation matters.

The CRC team in Shillong will also conduct screenings at schools operated by Assam Rifles to identify any disabilities in children under the age of 10.

Additionally, the CRC is set to conduct a training program for teachers from Assam Rifles Schools in Shillong Garrison, focusing on educating them on how to effectively teach and care for children with special needs.

Furthermore, there will be lectures arranged for parents of special needs children, covering essential topics related to education and rehabilitation for these unique individuals.