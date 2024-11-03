22 C
Assam Rifles organizes National Unity Day at Lokra

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 2: The Assam Rifles marked Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) in Lokra on Saturday.

Honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a series of events aimed at fostering national integration and unity.

The celebration kicked off with an invigorating Unity Run that saw enthusiastic participation from both local residents and Assam Rifles personnel. This run served as a powerful symbol of collective strength and harmony, embodying the spirit of oneness and patriotism within the community.

Following the run, a Unity Pledge was administered, with all attendees committing to uphold the values of unity and integrity in the nation. This solemn pledge underscored the importance of standing together to safeguard the country’s unity in the face of challenges.

The event attracted a total of 219 participants, including 159 locals from Lokra and 60 Assam Rifles personnel. The successful observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas not only celebrated Patel’s legacy but also reinforced the strong bond between the Assam Rifles and the local community, highlighting their shared values of unity and national pride.

This celebration served as a reminder of the crucial role that unity plays in building a resilient and harmonious nation, inspiring future generations to continue working towards these ideals.

