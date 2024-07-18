35 C
Assam Rifles recover 146 gm of heroin in Mizoram

As per the information received, a collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics, CID (Crime) of Mizoram Police carried out a search in Sesawng village on Monday.

GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Rifles on Wednesday announced that it’s officials seized heroin valued at more than Rs 1 crore and apprehended an individual in the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS 146 GM HEROIN NO. 4 IN MIZORAM
#AssamRifles along with Special Narcotics, CID (Crime), Aizawl recovered twelve soap cases (146 gm) Heroin No. 4, having a value of Rs 1,02,20,000/- (Rupees one crore two lakhs twenty thousand only) in General Area Sesawng,Aizawl Mizoram and apprehended one individual on 15 Jul 2024.”

As per the information received, a collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics, CID (Crime) of Mizoram Police carried out a search in Sesawng village on Monday.

Consequently, this led to the seizure of 146 grams of heroin from a 40-year-old individual residing in Manipur.

The individual in custody and the confiscated illegal items have both been transferred to the state police for additional legal action, as stated.

