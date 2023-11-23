26 C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Assam: Senior Guwahati DC office employee arrested in fraud case

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: Crime Branch on November 22 arrested a senior assistant registrar at the office of the district commissioner in Guwahati on charges of fraud.

Reports indicate that Nitul Das, a senior assistant registrar at the DC office, had his Kharguli residence raided by the crime branch.

Officials arrested Das from his office following the raid. Several incriminating documents, approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and numerous land-related documents were allegedly found at his home.

The raid also uncovered multiple counterfeit seals, a TI book, and a volume registration book. The action was instigated by a complaint lodged with the cyber cell, exposing Das’s fraudulent activities.

He is accused of being part of a large racket conducting these fraudulent activities, deceiving several individuals via online methods and accruing significant financial gain. Officials stated Das was involved in illicitly registering lands in other people’s names.

A DTP operator at the DC office, Dhrubajyoti Barman, was also previously arrested in connection to this case following the arrest of advocate Mainul Hoque.

 

