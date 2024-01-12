14 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 12, 2024
Assam: String of gruesome murders reported following Noonmati widow’s death

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 12: In a shocking incident, a widowed woman was discovered dead at her home in Guwahati’s Noonmati area. The woman, identified as Moonmoon Begum, aged 35, had injury marks on her body.

An investigation team is treating this as a premeditated murder. The deceased’s son reported that his mother fell in her room, leading to her death. The incident happened on Wednesday night, and her body was found the next morning in mysterious circumstances.

The police, upon being alerted by the son, took her to a hospital where she was declared dead. The police are investigating the matter, with CCTV footage being reviewed. The sons insist their mother slipped in the bathroom, causing her injuries. However, some neighbours are calling for a thorough investigation.

The woman’s husband, Motlab Ali, was killed in 2005, and his brother had been killed the previous year. In 2006, a family househelp was murdered, and in 2007, Ali’s father was also killed. The family, devoid of male members, had moved from Bamunimaidam to Noonmati’s Nizarapar locality.

Moonmoon Begum’s death has raised suspicions, especially as she had remarried and separated after her first husband’s death. The police’s investigation is expected to shed light on the pattern of deaths in the family.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
