Assam student excels in Mathematical Olympiad; CM praises historic triumph

GUWAHATI, July 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated Ananda Bhaduri, a young talented mathematician hailing from Assam, for his record-breaking performance in India’s exceptional achievement at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024.

Sarma took to micro-blogging site X to extend congratulations to the talented young prodigy and stated, “Heartiest congratulations to Assam’s son, Master Ananda Bhaduri on clinching a Gold at the International Maths Olympiad.”

The Indian team of six, with Bhaduri among them, achieved the nation’s best-ever placement at the renowned event hosted in Bath, United Kingdom.

The Chief Minister commended Bhaduri for his accomplishment as a significant contribution to the Indian team’s remarkable performance.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the entire Indian squad, highlighting the far-reaching influence of their triumph.

The team achieved an outstanding result with four gold medals, one silver medal, and an honourable mention. Bhaduri’s exceptional performance in winning a gold medal has been widely praised in his home state of Assam.

“Their achievements will inspire lakhs of students to shed their fear of Maths and embrace it wholeheartedly,” Sarma added.