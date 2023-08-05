Assam: Three held with 180 grams of heroin in Nagaon district

Assam Police on August 4 apprehended three persons along with 180 grams of suspected heroin in Nagaon district.

The seizure was made after a police unit from Nagaon district intercepted a car bearing registration number AS 04T8818 at Kathiatoli.

- Advertisement -

”A Nagaon District Police team led by Addl SP(HQ) intercepted a Baleno vehicle r/no-AS04T8818 at Kathiatoli & recovered 15nos of soap cases suspected to be heroin weighing 180 gm.3 persons apprehended,” Police tweeted.

Three days back, the state police had also recovered 125.57 grams of heroin at Dahotiachuk under Tinsukia district during a search operation.

According to the police, the market value of the recovered heroin is Rs 25 lakh and the same was brought from Dimapur by train.

In connection with the matter, a total of three persons including two women were arrested.

- Advertisement -

The search operation was carried out under the leadership of ASP Crime Moidul Islam and in-charge of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, Parag Jyoti Budhagohai.