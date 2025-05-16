35.4 C
Assam to Operationalize 10 New Co-Districts from August 15, 2025, in Major Governance Push

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: In a key administrative step aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving public service delivery, the Assam government has announced that ten additional co-districts will become operational from August 15, 2025. This move will increase the total number of functional co-districts from 39 to 49 across the state.

The decision was made official through a notification (No. 375037/496) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), which cited the directive of the Honourable Governor of Assam. The notification emphasized that the expansion was undertaken “in the interest of public service,” referencing an earlier order (No. 458512/76, dated September 28, 2024) that had laid the foundation for the co-district model’s initial rollout.

Related Posts:

Introduced in 2024, the co-district governance system aims to decentralize administrative control, improve coordination between civil and police departments, and ensure quicker, localized service delivery. The creation of 10 more co-districts underscores the government’s continued commitment to this governance framework.

As part of the restructuring, the Assam Police has implemented a major reshuffle, transferring a large number of officers from both the Assam Police Service (APS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). These officers have been assigned to leadership roles in both the new and existing co-districts.

Some key appointments include:

  • Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), formerly Additional SP (HQ), Majuli, is now Co-District SP, Kaliabor (Nagaon).
  • Anirban Sarma, APS (DR-2013), previously Additional DCP (Border), Guwahati, has taken charge as Co-District SP, Patharkandi (Sribhumi).
  • Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), formerly Additional DCP (West), Guwahati, has been posted as Co-District SP, Jalukbari under Guwahati Commissionerate.

Additionally, several IPS officers have been appointed as In-Charge Co-District SPs, including:

  • Desai Tushar Uttam (RR-2021) in Nazira (Sivasagar),
  • Tarun Goyal (RR-2022) in Titabor (Jorhat), and
  • Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore (RR-2022) in Margherita (Tinsukia).

In total, over 40 officers have been reassigned, with more than 30 APS officers from DR-2022 and later batches posted as In-Charge Co-District SPs in key regions such as Golakganj, Bilasipara, Doomdooma, Sadiya, and Duliajan. This large-scale redeployment signals a generational shift within the police ranks, aligning with the broader goals of the co-district governance initiative.

