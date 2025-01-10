16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Assam to recruit 4,500 teachers; applications from Feb 15

Out of the total 4,500 posts, 2,900 are allocated for Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary schools, while 1,600 positions are for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary schools.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a significant move towards fulfilling the promise of 1.5 lakh government jobs by 2026, the Assam Government will recruit 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Good news for aspiring educators of Assam! To fulfill our mission of 1.5 lakh Govt jobs by 2026, we will soon open recruitment for 4,500 posts of LP & UP Teachers in the State.”

Related Posts:

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
View all stories

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has released two separate advertisements detailing the vacancies.

Out of the total 4,500 posts, 2,900 are allocated for Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary schools, while 1,600 positions are for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary schools.

Candidates must have passed either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the respective posts.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the medium of instruction in the schools where candidates apply must match the Language 1 or Language 2 of their ATET or CTET certification.

Additionally, applicants should be between 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Relaxation is available for reserved categories.

Furthermore, candidates with more than two living children born after January 1, 2021, are ineligible for the recruitment process.

The application process will commence on February 15 and conclude on March 31, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at (http://dee.assam.gov.in).

- Advertisement -

DEE Assam will prepare separate merit lists for each district and category to ensure fair and transparent recruitment.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pregnant woman’s death sparks protests over alleged negligence

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India