Assam to recruit 4,500 teachers; applications from Feb 15

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a significant move towards fulfilling the promise of 1.5 lakh government jobs by 2026, the Assam Government will recruit 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Good news for aspiring educators of Assam! To fulfill our mission of 1.5 lakh Govt jobs by 2026, we will soon open recruitment for 4,500 posts of LP & UP Teachers in the State.”

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has released two separate advertisements detailing the vacancies.

Out of the total 4,500 posts, 2,900 are allocated for Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary schools, while 1,600 positions are for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary schools.

Candidates must have passed either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the respective posts.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the medium of instruction in the schools where candidates apply must match the Language 1 or Language 2 of their ATET or CTET certification.

Additionally, applicants should be between 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Relaxation is available for reserved categories.

Furthermore, candidates with more than two living children born after January 1, 2021, are ineligible for the recruitment process.

The application process will commence on February 15 and conclude on March 31, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at (http://dee.assam.gov.in).

DEE Assam will prepare separate merit lists for each district and category to ensure fair and transparent recruitment.