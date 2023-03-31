31 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

Bharat Gaurav to depart from Dibrugarh on May 27

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 30: IRCTC & NF Railway will operate its first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Dibrugarh on May 27 for popular religious tourist circuit covering Shree Mata Vaishnodevi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

- Advertisement -

Passengers can board and de- board in stations at Dibrugarh, Simaluguri, Mariani, Dimapur, Lumding, Guwahati, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni Jn, Hajipur and Sonpur. The train comprises of 8 LHB sleeper coaches and 3 AC 3-Tier coaches with a pantry car.

Spanning over 10 nights and 11 days, the first stop of this train will be at Katra where tourists will visit Mata Vaishnodevi Temple. This train will further depart for Ayodhya where tourist will visit Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi followed by Aarati at Sarayu River. The next destination to follow is Prayagraj where tourist will visit the sacred place Triveni Sangam and Alopi Devi Temple. The next halt for the tourist train will be at Varanasi where tourist will visit Ganga Aarti and Kashi Vishwanath Temple besides other pilgrimage places.

Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits
Hindu Temples Situated Outside India
Hottest South Indian Actresses
Janhvi Kapoor’s Elegant Appearances
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits Hindu Temples Situated Outside India Hottest South Indian Actresses Janhvi Kapoor’s Elegant Appearances Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs