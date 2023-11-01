Bharat Gaurav Train Tour to 4 Northeast States to kick off from Delhi on Nov 16

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Ministry of Railways, in partnership with IRCTC Ltd, is set to launch the “North East Discovery” tour, aimed at promoting the lesser-explored northeastern states of India. The tour, curated on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train, is scheduled to start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023. Over a span of 15 days, the tour will cover key destinations including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

- Advertisement -

The train features modern amenities including two dining cars, a flameless kitchen, shower cubicles in AC I and AC II coaches, sensor-based washrooms, a foot massager and a mini library. It offers three types of fully air-conditioned accommodations: AC I, AC II, and AC III. Security measures include CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated guards for each coach. The journey spans 14 nights and 15 days. The first stop is Guwahati, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple and Umananda Temple, and enjoy a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River. The train then departs for Naharlagun Railway Station, 30 kms from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sivasagar, the ancient capital of the Ahom Kingdom in Assam’s eastern region, is the next destination for tourists. The itinerary includes the renowned Shiva temple, Sivadol, and other heritage sites such as Talatal Ghar and Rang Ghar, also known as the Colosseum of the East. Tourists will also visit the tea gardens in Jorhat and spend a night in Kaziranga, featuring an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park. The journey continues to Tripura, where visitors will explore the famous heritage site of Unakoti in the Jampui Hills. The trip will then proceed to Agartala, the state capital, where the tour includes visits to the famous Ujjayanta Palace, the Neermahal, and the Tripura Sundari Mandir at Udaipur.

The train, post its halt in Tripura, is set to depart for Dimapur, covering the state of Nagaland. Passengers on board will have the opportunity to witness a picturesque train journey from Badarpur station to Lumding Jn in the early morning hours. Upon reaching Dimapur station, tourists will be transported to Kohima via buses. They will visit local sites including a tour of the Khonoma village, offering a chance to experience the Naga way of life. The next stop for the tourist train is Guwahati. From this point, sightseers will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, by road. The journey includes a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake.

The upcoming day is set to begin with a trip to Cherrapunji, located in the East Khasi Hills. The day’s itinerary includes visits to Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls, and Mawsmai caves. Following the exploration of Cherrapunji, tourists will return to Guwahati Station to board the train for their return journey to Delhi, covering approximately 5800 kms in total during the train tour. It’s noteworthy that the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, aimed at promoting domestic tourism.