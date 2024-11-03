‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ inaugurated in Assam; Pegu honours literary contribution

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora, and Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi inaugurated the ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Pegu announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event celebrated the recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language, highlighting its rich literary heritage.

During his address, Minister Pegu expressed his gratitude to the notable individuals who have contributed to the development of Assamese language and literature from the fourth century to the present day.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pegu stated, “Today is a proud moment as we honor the contributions of eminent personalities in enriching Assamese literature.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1852977603612651570

The inaugural ceremony also recognized seven distinguished researchers and literary figures for their significant contributions to Assam’s language and literature.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Assam Publication Board released a publication titled ‘Dhruvpadi Asamiya’, which showcases the vibrant history of the Assamese language.

The discussions at the event also focused on the importance of Assamese achieving classical language status.

Minister Pegu further extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all members of the Central Cabinet for their support in this recognition.