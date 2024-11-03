26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 3, 2024
type here...

‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ inaugurated in Assam; Pegu honours literary contribution

The event celebrated the recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language, highlighting its rich literary heritage.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora, and Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi inaugurated the ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Pegu announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event celebrated the recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language, highlighting its rich literary heritage.

Related Posts:

During his address, Minister Pegu expressed his gratitude to the notable individuals who have contributed to the development of Assamese language and literature from the fourth century to the present day.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pegu stated, “Today is a proud moment as we honor the contributions of eminent personalities in enriching Assamese literature.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1852977603612651570

The inaugural ceremony also recognized seven distinguished researchers and literary figures for their significant contributions to Assam’s language and literature.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Assam Publication Board released a publication titled ‘Dhruvpadi Asamiya’, which showcases the vibrant history of the Assamese language.

The discussions at the event also focused on the importance of Assamese achieving classical language status.

Minister Pegu further extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all members of the Central Cabinet for their support in this recognition.

10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AMCH marks 78th Foundation Day with dignitaries, vows for healthcare excellence

The Hills Times -
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation