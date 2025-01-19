Bike riders from Arunachal echo conservation efforts

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 18: The Patron cum spokesperson of Arunachal Super Bike Club, Gomi Bassar along with distinguished bikers of the group from distant Naharlagun arrived at Pakke Paga Festival on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

A group of members of the club led by Gomi Bassar arrived at the Pakke Paga festival ground after traveling through Itanagar on Sophisticated bikes. The main objective of this bike ride is to create awareness on conservation of natural beauty and biodiversity.

Bassar said it is also an attempt to convey a message to the people of Seijosa to protect the animals of the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Seijosa. The club also presented a package of funds to the DFO of the Pakke Tiger Reserve Satya Prakash Singh for the conservation of biodiversity.