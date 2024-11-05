Bimal Borah launches 3-month coaching program for class 10 Tinkhang students

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In a significant move to enhance the educational outcomes of students in the Tinkhang constituency, Assam Minister of Commerce, Industries and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, announced the launch of a special coaching program for tenth-grade students, a press release said on Tuesday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Educational Advisory Committee of Tinkhang MLA and in collaboration with the voluntary organization “Growth from Grassroots” and Tinkhang College, will provide targeted instruction in Science, Mathematics, and English.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Borah stated, “With the aim to help students prepare for the upcoming examinations, the Tingkhang MLA Educational Advisory Committee with support from noted Trust @grwthfrmgrssrts has organized a 3-month long remedial teaching program in Science, Maths, and English.”

আগন্তুক হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষাত সফলতা লাভৰ বাবে টিংখাং সমষ্টিৰ বিধায়ক শৈক্ষিক উপদেষ্টা সমিতিৰ উদ্যোগত, স্বেচ্ছাসেৱী ন্যাস Growth from Grassroots আৰু টিংখাং মহাবিদ্যালয়ৰ সহযোগত দশম শ্ৰেণীৰ ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীৰ বাবে বিজ্ঞান, গণিত আৰু ইংৰাজী বিষয়ৰ বিশেষ পাঠদান কাৰ্যসূচী আৰম্ভ কৰা… pic.twitter.com/9DvH1gD9yt — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) November 5, 2024

Additionally, the specialized coaching program, which will be conducted by experienced educators, is set to run for three months, focusing on key subjects that are crucial for the upcoming high school examinations.

Minister Borah further expressed optimism that this initiative would strengthen the academic foundation of Tinkhang students and serve as a crucial step towards their success in exams.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude and wish the organisers my very best and urge all students to take complete advantage of this opportunity to strengthen their understanding and excel in the upcoming exams”, Borah added.