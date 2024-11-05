26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Bimal Borah launches 3-month coaching program for class 10 Tinkhang students

The initiative, spearheaded by the Educational Advisory Committee of Tinkhang MLA and in collaboration with the voluntary organization "Growth from Grassroots" and Tinkhang College, will provide targeted instruction in Science, Mathematics, and English.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In a significant move to enhance the educational outcomes of students in the Tinkhang constituency, Assam Minister of Commerce, Industries and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, announced the launch of a special coaching program for tenth-grade students, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, spearheaded by the Educational Advisory Committee of Tinkhang MLA and in collaboration with the voluntary organization “Growth from Grassroots” and Tinkhang College, will provide targeted instruction in Science, Mathematics, and English.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Borah stated, “With the aim to help students prepare for the upcoming examinations, the Tingkhang MLA Educational Advisory Committee with support from noted Trust @grwthfrmgrssrts has organized a 3-month long remedial teaching program in Science, Maths, and English.”

Additionally, the specialized coaching program, which will be conducted by experienced educators, is set to run for three months, focusing on key subjects that are crucial for the upcoming high school examinations.

Minister Borah further expressed optimism that this initiative would strengthen the academic foundation of Tinkhang students and serve as a crucial step towards their success in exams.

- Advertisement -

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude and wish the organisers my very best and urge all students to take complete advantage of this opportunity to strengthen their understanding and excel in the upcoming exams”, Borah added.

10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu clarifies Pitri-Matri Holiday applicability for Govt employees, college staff

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali