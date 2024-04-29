23 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 29, 2024
type here...

BJP hopes to get over 4,60,000 votes in Diphu LS constituency

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 28: In BJP’s post election assessment the party has come down with a figure of 4,60,000 votes from Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency comprising six Legislative Assembly segments of Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district, Rongkhang and Amri in West Karbi Anglong and Halflong in Dima Hasao district.

- Advertisement -

In a press conference held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP – Karbi Anglong District Committee, East (EKADC) office here, the MP candidate Amarsing Tisso said combining Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao the BJP will get above of 4,60,000 votes.

Tisso said, “The overall poll percentage in Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency was 75.61 per cent, which means 6,73,000 voters have cast their votes. Out of this the BJP will get over 4,60,000 votes.  From Dima Hasao alone we will get 80,000 votes.”

Tisso expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president, JP Nadda, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh president, Bhabesh Kalita and BJP presidents of East Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for their strong support. He also extended his gratitude to chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang and NC Autonomous Council, Debolal Garlosa for their participation in the election campaign.

Tisso also said the autonomous state issue will be his first priority in the Parliament.

- Advertisement -

“MP Horensing Bey has already placed the bill in Parliament. After I took oath my first priority will be to speak on Autonomous State in the Parliament,” Tisso said.

Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MSRP expert committee to issue public notice for consultation

The Hills Times -
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala