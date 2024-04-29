BJP hopes to get over 4,60,000 votes in Diphu LS constituency

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 28: In BJP’s post election assessment the party has come down with a figure of 4,60,000 votes from Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency comprising six Legislative Assembly segments of Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district, Rongkhang and Amri in West Karbi Anglong and Halflong in Dima Hasao district.

In a press conference held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP – Karbi Anglong District Committee, East (EKADC) office here, the MP candidate Amarsing Tisso said combining Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao the BJP will get above of 4,60,000 votes.

Tisso said, “The overall poll percentage in Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency was 75.61 per cent, which means 6,73,000 voters have cast their votes. Out of this the BJP will get over 4,60,000 votes. From Dima Hasao alone we will get 80,000 votes.”

Tisso expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president, JP Nadda, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh president, Bhabesh Kalita and BJP presidents of East Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for their strong support. He also extended his gratitude to chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang and NC Autonomous Council, Debolal Garlosa for their participation in the election campaign.

Tisso also said the autonomous state issue will be his first priority in the Parliament.

“MP Horensing Bey has already placed the bill in Parliament. After I took oath my first priority will be to speak on Autonomous State in the Parliament,” Tisso said.