Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Buridihing River In Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 18: On Saturday, the body of an elderly woman was discovered floating in the Buridihing River in Margherita, Tinsukia District. The incident came to light around 2:00 PM when pedestrians noticed the body dressed in a white and blue saree.

Margherita police were promptly informed and arrived at the scene to recover the body. The deceased has been identified as Usha Duarah (67), the wife of Pulin Duarah and a resident of No. 1 Lazum in Margherita. She had been missing from her home since Friday night.

Family members, upon hearing the news, confirmed the identity of the deceased. Margherita police, in the presence of the Margherita executive magistrate, recovered the body from the Buridihing River

. Arrangements were made to send the body for postmortem at the Tinsukia District Civil Hospital.

The reasons behind the elderly woman’s tragic decision remain unknown. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to Usha Duarah’s untimely death. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.