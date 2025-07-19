BPF bolsters grassroots support in Srirampur with induction of 32 new members

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, July 18: In a key development ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has strengthened its grassroots presence in the Srirampur constituency with the induction of 32 new members from Serfanguri village.

The formal joining ceremony was held at the BPF Block Office in Telipara and was organised by the Srirampur Block unit of the party.

The event was presided over by Muklesur Rahman, President of the Srirampur Block Committee, BPF, who reaffirmed the party’s vision of inclusive development across all communities.

In his address, Rahman emphasised the party’s guiding principle of “Peace and Progress without Discrimination” and called upon the people to support the BPF’s mission of equitable growth.

“The hopes and aspirations of every resident in this region are my responsibility,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruva Kumar Brahma Narzary, Treasurer of the BPF Central Committee and former Chairman of the Gossaigaon Town Committee, sharply criticised the BJP-UPPL coalition government.

He asserted that the BPF remains the only party committed to inclusive development, free from caste or religious bias, and urged the public to repose trust in the party’s leadership and vision.

The induction of the 32 new members was seen as a significant boost to the party’s local campaign efforts.

BPF leaders and grassroots workers extended a warm welcome to the new entrants, whose participation is expected to energise the party’s organisational activities in the run-up to the polls.

The event was also attended by senior party leaders, including Central Working Committee (CWC) member Shahana Begum, Minority Cell President Mojahid Ahmed, and Block Secretary Mujibur Rahman, underscoring the strategic importance of the induction.

With this latest addition to its ranks, the BPF has signalled a renewed push to expand its influence in Srirampur, reinforcing its electoral preparations ahead of the BTC elections.

The party’s leadership views the development as a step toward consolidating support at the grassroots level and enhancing its prospects at the polls.