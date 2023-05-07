BRO And Project Vartak 64th Raising Day Celebrated

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 6: The Border Roads Organisation was raised on May 7 1960 for construction of roads, bridges, tunnels and airfield for strategic and socio-economic development of the North Eastern region with the vision of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India.

As part of the execution wing of BRO, project Vartak was raised on the same day and thus Project Vartak celebrates its 64th raising day on May 7.

Over the years Project Vartak has done commendable job towards strategic infrastructure development and socio economic progress of people of border areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. During the financial year 2022-23, Project Vartak has executed works worth Rs 731 crore.

On this auspicious occasion, Brig Raman Kumar SV, chief engineer Project Vartak, has recalled the role played by the Project and paid tributes to all karmayogies who made supreme sacrifice during their service with BRO. He also extended his warm wishes to all officers, supervisors, jawans, casual paid labourers and their families of Project Vartak.

During the year 2022-23, 55 officers/personnel of Project Vartak have received distinguished awards for their commendable work, which is a matter of great pride for the Project.

Chief engineer Project Vartak highlighted that works on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road and strategically important Nechiphu and Sela Tunnel are progressing well and will be able to complete and dedicate the same to the nation as per schedule.

Under the dynamic leadership and able guidance of Lt Gen Rejeev Chaudhry, VSM, DGBR, the project is committed to continue its quest to provide infrastructure boost to the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam thereby supporting the Armed Forces and facilitate civil administration in socio-economic growth of the people of the region.