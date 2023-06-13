Cabinet Minister of Assam Visits Water Supply Project, Assesses Damage as Drinking Water Pipe Explodes

Guwahati, June 13: In a series of tweets, Ashok Singhal, the Cabinet Minister of Assam for Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, expressed his concern and took immediate action after a drinking water pipe exploded yesterday, causing damage near the Rajgarh and Guwahati Commerce College link road.

The incident prompted Singhal to rush to the scene to assess the situation and initiate a comprehensive response.

Singhal’s visit to the site of the drinking water pipe explosion revealed the need for urgent repairs. Earlier today, he inspected the ongoing repair work and directed officials to expedite the completion of the repairs to provide relief to the affected public.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the Cabinet Minister announced that a high-level inquiry had already been initiated to investigate the causes behind the incident.

“Have directed the officials to ensure the immediate completion of their repair work and provide relief to the Public,” said Singhal in his tweet.

During his inspection, he expressed his disappointment with the negligence displayed by those responsible for managing such a critical project.The Minister emphasized that such negligence is unacceptable and assured the public that appropriate action would be taken to address the issue.

In response to the incidents, Singhal called for an urgent meeting with senior officials from the Guwahati Jal Board to discuss the safety and maintenance of water supply systems across the city.

The drinking water pipe explosion near the Rajgarh and Guwahati Commerce College link road caused concern among the local population. Singhal’s prompt visit to the site demonstrates his commitment to addressing the situation and providing immediate relief to those affected.

The ongoing repairs are being carried out swiftly under the Minister’s direct supervision, emphasizing the government’s dedication to public welfare.

The high-level inquiry launched by the Ministry will shed light on the causes behind both incidents and help identify any systemic issues that need to be rectified.

By holding the officials accountable and implementing appropriate measures, the government aims to prevent any future mishaps that could endanger the well-being of the citizens.

His visit to the water supply project and the site of the drinking water pipe explosion highlights his commitment to the people of Assam and his dedication to improving the city’s infrastructure.

The government’s swift response and commitment to transparency, as demonstrated by the high-level inquiry, reassure the public that incidents like these will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken to prevent their recurrence in the future.