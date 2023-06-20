Series of Pipe Blasts Continue to Plague Guwahati City

Guwahati, June 20: Another pipe burst incident occurred in Noonmati’s Sector 2, just days after the Rajgarh link road pipeline burst. While there are no reported casualties, property damage is expected. The blast has rocked Guwahati City, marking at least the fifth such incident in recent months.

The latest incident occurred near Noonmati Police Station, raising concerns about the safety of the city’s pipeline infrastructure. It is disconcerting to witness these recurring pipe bursts, posing risks to public safety and causing inconvenience to residents.

Take a look at the terrifying incident:

Just last month, the Kharguli area of Guwahati experienced a Gammon JICA water supply mainline pipe burst. This unfortunate event affected over 600 individuals, leaving approximately 30 injured. Tragically, one life was lost in the incident. The victim, identified as Sumitra Rabha, received a compensation cheque of ₹3 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a token of sympathy.

Following the Kharguli incident, another pipeline burst occurred in the Maligaon area, further exacerbating concerns over the city’s infrastructure. The recent Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road pipeline burst added to the growing list of such incidents, prompting a need for immediate action and investigation into the root causes.

While today’s pipe burst near Noonmati Police Station has not resulted in any casualties as of now, the potential for property damage remains. Authorities are working swiftly to address the situation and minimize the impact on residents and their belongings.

Similarly On June 12, a pipe burst incident was reported on RG Baruah Road, adding to the growing concern among citizens.

The recurrent pipe bursts have raised questions about the maintenance and monitoring of the city’s pipeline network. Authorities need to undertake a thorough examination of the infrastructure to identify potential vulnerabilities and implement necessary repairs and upgrades.

Further information is yet to be reported. For the latest updates on this ongoing situation follow The Hills Times.