CEM Tuliram Ronghang launches BJYM EKADC football jersey to promote youth sports in KA

DIPHU, Aug 2: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, formally launched the football jersey set of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC), at his official residence on Saturday morning, aiming to boost sports engagement among the youth.

The event was attended by KAAC Executive Member Madhuram Lekthe, BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee president Roland Killing, BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee leader Radip Ronghang, BJYM EKADC president Jiten Bey, and several other party leaders.

Launching the jersey set, CEM Ronghang appreciated the BJYM’s initiative to encourage sportsmanship, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle.

He urged the youth wing to continue undertaking programmes that foster both physical development and social unity.

EM Lekthe, in his remarks, highlighted the role of sports in building character and leadership among young people.

The district BJP leaders also expressed their support for youth-centric activities aimed at collective growth and positive community engagement.

The event concluded with a group photograph and informal interaction among attendees, marking a symbolic step towards strengthening youth involvement through sports under the BJYM’s leadership.